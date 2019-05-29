Falmouth voters are being asked to approve a nearly $36.7 million school budget in a June 11 referendum.

If passed, residents would see a 52-cent increase in the tax rate per $1,000 of valuation when combined with municipal spending. If it passes at referendum, the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would see a $156 increase in the annual property tax bill.

Voting will take place 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at Falmouth High School. Absentee voting is now available.

The Town Council approved the proposed school budget with little comment on April 22, although Councilor Andrea Ferrante voted against the combined school and municipal spending package that totals $53.9 million.

Superintendent of Schools Geoff Bruno said this week that the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget is designed to “maximize our resources to best serve the needs of our school community,” while strengthening student learning with the support of several new positions.

The school department plans to add a second principal and a new kindergarten teacher at Falmouth Elementary School and a new world language teacher at the middle school.

Bruno said a second principal is needed at Falmouth Elementary to help “build stronger connections and relationships with students, families, and staff as we find better ways to govern the largest elementary school in Maine.”

