NEW HIRES

Eugene Forbes joined Underwood Engineers as a senior technical leader.

Forbes brings 30 years of engineering service, including a stint as director of New Hampshire’s Water Division. He also brings experience as executive vice president and director of environmental services at a New Hampshire based environmental engineering firm.

Nick Weiner joined Clark Insurance as an account executive in their Portland office.

Weiner brings experience in professional, management, and cyber liability insurance. He started his own company, CyberSecurePros in 2018.

Michelle Lamb joined Cornerstone Financial Planning as a financial planner in the firm’s Union Wharf office in Portland.

Lamb, of Falmouth, previously worked for Aurora Financial, Atlantic Trust and GMI Ratings in Portland.

PROMOTIONS

F. Andrew Haer was named chairman of the board at FHC Inc.

Haer joined FHC in 2014 and most recently served as director of customer collaboration. In his new role, he will be responsible for representing the interests of FHC shareholders. He will also support FHC as director of special projects.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Jeff Shaw, president of Clark Insurance, was recently sworn in as chairman elect of the Maine Insurance Agents Association. He will serve as president starting April of 2020.Shaw was sworn in as vice chair on their board for the 2018-2019 term.

AWARDS and RECOGNITION

Jeff Lind, chief operating officer at Clark Insurance, was presented with the Lee Allen Award by the The Institutes’ Maine CPCU Society Chapter.

This award recognizes individuals in the local CPCU Society that display a high level of dedication and contribution to the Maine insurance industry.

DMM Inc. received three “Awards of Excellence” for its work in creating print marketing campaigns with the latest technology in digital printing from the Printing Industries of New England.DMM won a Pinnacle Award (Best of Category) for its own DMM Rebranded Cross-Media Campaign. The firm also won two awards of recognition in the categories of digital printing campaign and variable data digital printing.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >