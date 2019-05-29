Emi Boedeker didn’t get to play on Senior Day during soccer or basketball season.

Wednesday, Waynflete’s do-everything midfielder, got to take part in her lacrosse senior game and stole the show, leading the Flyers to a critical victory.

In a game moved to Fitzpatrick Stadium after Waynflete’s field was deemed unplayable, Boedeker scored five goals – four in the first half – to help the Flyers open a commanding lead on the way to an 11-2 victory against St. Dominic.

“This means the world to me,” said Boedeker, who has missed the better part of two years because of a knee injury. “I haven’t been able to play in any of the other senior games, so this was special to be here with my best friends. It was a dream come true.”

Waynflete (5-6), which never has missed the playoffs, took an important step toward qualifying for the Class B postseason with one regular-season game remaining.

After a slow start, the Flyers solved Saints goalie Simone Long (11 saves). Boedeker scored three times and Marady Parr added another goal for a 4-0 lead.

“(Boedeker) brings everything to our team,” said Cathie Connors, the longtime Waynflete coach. “She’s our motivator, our natural leader. She’s happy for her teammates when they do well. She makes everyone better. It was nice that she was able to shine today.”

After Mia-Angelina Leslie scored for St. Dom’s, Boedeker weaved through the defense late in the first half and finished unassisted, then Parr scored again for a 6-1 halftime advantage.

Addie Suckow opened the second half with a free-position goal to pull the Saints within four, but they weren’t able to dent Waynflete’s defense or goalie Avis Akers (four saves) the rest of the way. Boedeker got her fifth goal before Emily Wagg scored, then Clara Sandberg found the net twice and Ellis Dougherty scored to finish it off.

“We really needed this one,” said Boedeker. “We’ve been watching the Heal points. This definitely helps boost us in Heal points and with our confidence.”

Waynflete opened the day ranked 11th in Class B, with the top 10 reaching the postseason. The Saints were No. 2 in Class C.

The Flyers close Friday at top-ranked Yarmouth, and while a win would guarantee a playoff spot, it’s possible they could qualify even with a loss.

“I’m not sure if today was enough,” said Connors. “Yarmouth will be a tough game for us, but we have something to play for. The girls tend to play up when they need to, and we’ll need that again on Friday.”

St. Dom’s (7-5), a Class C finalist last year, likes its chances in the playoffs.

“Today wasn’t a good day for us,” said Coach Leslie Klenk. “Our defense held strong, but we really couldn’t coordinate our play. We’re missing a bunch of players with injuries, and that made a difference.

“I think in the playoffs, if everything works out well, we should be very competitive.”

