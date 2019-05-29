Kennebunkport police on Tuesday arrested two men suspected of stealing credit cards from residents’ mailboxes.

Mohamed Salboy Wisman, 24, of New Jersey, and Arnold Toro Koroma, 22, of Ohio, allegedly took credit card offers from residents’ mailboxes, filled them out, and then returned to collect the cards later. It wasn’t clear how they would have known when the cards would arrive.

Wisman was charged with operating without a license and Koroma was charged with receiving stolen property.

Police said they believe Wisman and Koroma have been in the area for the last few weeks. A resident called the authorities on Tuesday after seeing the men opening mailboxes.

The two men were taken to York County Jail in Alfred and are scheduled to appear in court on July 17, Kennebunkport police said in a statement.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and likely will involve other communities. They also advised residents to check their credit histories for suspicious activity and to watch for unusual activity on credit cards. The department said it believes the stolen cards mostly likely were issued by Capital One and KeyBank.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Kennebunkport Police Department at 967-2454.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: