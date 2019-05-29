Two comments need to be made in response to the May 18 Maine Voices column (“Jesus built bridges, and so should we“).

First, nowhere does the writer (the Rev. Cindy Maddox) imply that the Bible is anything other than the writing of men. If it is only that, then we may accept or reject its contents, according to our preferences. However, if this book is indeed the word of God, as it claims to be, then we ignore any of its content at our peril. All of it, not just the parts we like, is relevant to our lives.

Second, in reading this book (as in reading any book), we need to look at the entirety of what it says. Especially is this true when we consider what Jesus Christ said and taught. He did indeed speak of love but also of judgment, of heaven but even more of hell. And Jesus clearly made the claim in John 14 that there is only one way to the Father, and that way is Jesus Himself.

We may reject what Jesus said, we may not believe it, but let us at least be willing to acknowledge what He actually taught. And let us remember that He said not only that He came to bear witness to the truth but that He Himself is the truth, which can set us free from our sin and despair.

Anne MacDonald

Gorham

