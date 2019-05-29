Neonicotinoids; one long word, and seven deadly chemicals. These chemicals are used widely in pesticidal applications across the great state of Maine, and indeed across the country as a whole. The effect of these pesticides does not end in the field. They permeate our environment long after they were initially applied, and, as they do so, they leave devastation in their wake.

Many people, I’m sure, have heard of the cataclysmic effect this group of pesticides has on bees, a crucial aspect of our ecosystem. What people may not be aware of, however, is that these chemicals are just as devastating on other key aspects of the ecosystem.

One that strikes particularly close to home is their impact on marine ecosystems. Being water-soluble, it does not take long for these chemicals to enter our streams, and from there on to our rivers, lakes and ultimately our bountiful coast and ocean.

Once there, they have terrible effects on keystone species, which are crucial to not only our environment, but also Maine’s coastal economy. The species under attack include, but are not limited to, clams, crabs and even our prized Maine lobsters. A decline in these species, as well as other affected organisms, leads to a reduction in the food supply for larger organisms that feed on them. Thus, the effect of these chemicals is not a one-off event, but rather a cascading impact that ultimately affects all pieces of the ecosystem.

So the continued proliferation of these chemicals devastate not only our ecosystem but also the species that make up the base of our coastal economy. The time to take action on this issue is now, before Maine loses the wildlife that makes up the backbone of our long coastal heritage.

Curtis Morris

North Yarmouth

