As executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, I know that town councils that support the need for affordable housing are critical to our mission and goal: that Falmouth town employees, plus others whose jobs are closely linked with our residents’ needs, can afford to live here.

For several years I have worked with Falmouth officials to build a small community of affordable homes, homes whose ownership we would heavily subsidize, so the cost of ownership would approximate $1,400 per month.

The incumbent councilors are supportive of our program, so if we elect three supportive councilors June 11, we can at last make this plan a reality.

I have talked with all five candidates, and four of them told me they strongly support our plan. They are Jim Chaousis, Janice DeLima, Tommy Johnson and Jay Trickett.

Godfrey Wood

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: