Re: “Portland’s search for a new police chief is down to 3 finalists” (May 23):
Portland would be fortunate indeed to retain the expertise and experience of Vern Malloch, a consummate law enforcement professional. He is highly respected among his peers and has already earned the respect and trust of our community. As interim police chief, he has proven his abilities with excellence and integrity, as displayed by his ongoing leadership.
He is a thoughtful man of compassion and wisdom whose humor and quick wit defuse challenging situations readily. Portland would benefit tremendously from his continued services as our police chief.
Jan Broberg Carter
Portland
