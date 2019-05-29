Your May 4 front-page story “Construction costs may push cities to scale back projects” is but another example of how government construction costs far exceed the costs of work done in the private sector. A bid on a project financed by the taxpayer has been a license to steal, and there seems to be no end to it.

A good start to rein in these exorbitant costs would be to eliminate the prevailing wage laws and open up the bidding to all. Make Maine a right-to-work state, and bidding on government projects would be far more competitive. We, the taxpayers, would see better value for our dollars spent. Change the law now and let a true bidding process lower the cost of doing business in the state of Maine.

Don Davis

Wiscasset

