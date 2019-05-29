Your May 4 front-page story “Construction costs may push cities to scale back projects” is but another example of how government construction costs far exceed the costs of work done in the private sector. A bid on a project financed by the taxpayer has been a license to steal, and there seems to be no end to it.
A good start to rein in these exorbitant costs would be to eliminate the prevailing wage laws and open up the bidding to all. Make Maine a right-to-work state, and bidding on government projects would be far more competitive. We, the taxpayers, would see better value for our dollars spent. Change the law now and let a true bidding process lower the cost of doing business in the state of Maine.
Don Davis
Wiscasset
-
Business
The Wrap: Spring libations, ovations and donations
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Support Falmouth council candidates who support Habitat for Humanity
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Proposal to revive offshore wind project does not pass the smell test
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vern Malloch would be the right choice for Portland police chief
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Columnist fails to acknowledge that the Bible is God’s word