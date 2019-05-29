Portland police are asking for help locating a 29-year-old Portland man who was last seen on Friday.

Peter Higgins was last seen some time on May 24 at his Brighton Avenue address, police said in a statement.

Higgins left all of his belongings in his room and did not tell anyone where he was going, police said. Higgins does not work and does not have a vehicle.

Although he is known to hike and camp, it is uncommon for him to be gone this long, police said.

Higgins is 5’10” tall, about 155 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He usually walks or travels by bike, police said.

Anyone with information about Higgins or his whereabouts should call police at (207) 874-8575.

