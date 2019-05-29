YORK — Miles Lipton scored three of his five goals in the third quarter Wednesday as Waynflete took charge on the way to a 10-7 victory against York in a boys’ lacrosse game.

The Flyers (9-2) trailed 5-4 at halftime, then went on a 5-0 run in the third quarter and held off the Wildcats (5-6).

Zayne Moorhead added two goals, and Mitchell Adams had a goal and two assists for Waynflete.

Marshall Ford and Ryan Iritano each scored twice for York.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 11, WINSLOW 9: Gardiner Skiff scored five goals and Nolan Michael added a pair as the Eagles (4-8) downed the Black Raiders (3-8) at Winslow.

Gavin Dolloff also scored twice for Lincoln.

Colby Nadeau scored five goals and Landon Hotham added three for Winslow.

DEERING 7, CHEVERUS 2: Sam Spach scored three goals as the Rams (2-9) defeated the visiting Stags (2-9) at Portland.

Deering led 5-2 at halftime.

Nico Nason and Jackson Wilson scored for Cheverus.

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, SCARBOROUGH 6: Cooper Mehlhorn scored four goals as the Red Riots (8-3) defeated the Red Storm (4-8) at South Portland.

South Portland outscored Scarborough 4-1 in the final period after a 5-5 tie through three. Alex Stevens added two goals and Quinn Watson had 14 saves for the Red Riots.

Jared Quintiliani scored three goals and Mason Hertlein totaled 18 saves for Scarborough.

BASEBALL

GORHAM 7, SANFORD 3: Aaron Goschke doubled twice and drove in a run, and the Rams (6-10) scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead against the Spartans (4-12) at Sanford.

Trevor Loubier added a double with two RBI for Gorham.

Oliver Genest doubled and drove in a run for Sanford.

YARMOUTH 9, LAKE REGION 1: Will Cox hit a three-run inside-the-park homer in the first inning and the Clippers (8-7) defeated the Lakers (8-7) at Yarmouth.

Toby Burgmaier pitched a two-hitter with four walks, no earned runs and five strikeouts for Yarmouth.

Lake Region scored on an RBI double by Mark Mayo in the third.

Yarmouth added three runs in both the fifth and sixth, including an RBI triple by Will Dickinson in the sixth.

SCARBOROUGH 2, MASSABESIC 1: Jack Clark pitched a four-hitter with no walks, striking out seven, and Wyatt Plummer scored the go-ahead run on a single by Nick Frink in the fourth inning as the Red Storm (12-4) downed the Mustangs (2-14) at Scarborough.

After Plummer hit an RBI single in the second, Massabesic tied it in the third when Cameron Dyer, who finished with three hits, singled in a run.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 9, CARRABEC 0: Cam Godbois struck out 12 in six innings as Mountain Valley (13-3) defeated Carrabec/Madison (3-10) at Rumford.

Gadbois added three RBI and two hits.

Will Bean had three hits, including a double, and Fischer Cormier and Ethan Laubauskas had doubles for the Falcons.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, LAWRENCE 1: Jack Allen threw a three-hitter and the Eagles (8-8) scored four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lawrence (7-9) at South China.

Joe Clark doubled in two runs in the sixth, and Braden Soule and Sage Hapgood-Belanger had RBI.

Nate Bickford, Nick Grard and Nick Robertson had hits for the Bulldogs.

EDWARD LITTLE 2, MT. BLUE 0: Austin Brown pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Eddies (11-4) over Mt. Blue (0-15) at Farmington.

Brown also scored both runs, coming in on a Jake Arel single in the third and a Ben Cassidy sacrifice fly in the fifth.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 9, OCEANSIDE 4: Carson Murphy had four hits with two doubles and three RBI as the Panthers (13-3) downed the Mariners (4-12) at Rockland.

Issac McCollett of Medomak allowed one run over five innings.

Austin Chilles singled twice and drove in a run for Oceanside.

TRAIP ACADEMY 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Three pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, allowing only three baserunners as Traip Academy (10-6) downed the Patriots (2-13) at Kittery.

Jacob Farnham had a solo homer in the second inning for Traip, and Sam Kilty had a pair of hits, including a two-run double to highlight a five-run third.

Cam Andrews had a double for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 2, WELLS 1: Joe Cimino doubled in the fifth inning and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout to lift the Rangers (12-4) over the Warriors (7-8) at Wells.

Wells took a 1-0 lead in the third when Tyler Bridge singled in Covy Dufort. Greely tied it in the fourth on a passed ball.

Will Neleski of Greely allowed five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in 62/3 innings. Nicholson Butler got a one-out save.

Tyler Carpenter of Wells gave up five hits with one walk and one strikeout.

