SCARBOROUGH — Emily Dickinson hit a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning Wednesday to help Scarborough cap an undefeated perfect softball season with a 10-1 win over Massabesic.

The Red Storm (16-0) extended their winning streak to 56.

Mia Kelley threw a complete game, allowing one run on eight hits, striking out eight.

Katherine Roy and Courtney Brochu each added two hits and an RBI.

Grace Tutt had three hits for Massabesic (11-5).

OAK HILL 12, WISCASSET 0: Miranda Kramer had three RBI to lead the Raiders (13-3) to a win over the Wolverines (1-15) at Wales.

Kramer drove in two in a six-run first.

Sadie Waterman had nine strikeouts and allowed two hits to earn the victory.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 13, MARANACOOK 5: Elizabeth Ober had three hits and Lincoln (6-9) broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning to win at Readfield.

Kaylee Jones tripled and Abygail Jacques had two singles to lead the Black Bears (13-2).

KENNEBUNK 9, DEERING 1: Lydia Howarth struck out 13 as Kennebunk (4-11) topped Deering (1-14) at Portland.

Kennebunk scored four runs in the third inning behind a two-run single from Isabella Real, and added four more runs in the fifth.

Deering scored on an RBI single by Megan Dunn in the fourth inning.

MARSHWOOD 10, CHEVERUS/NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Raya Anderson had a two-run triple and a two-run homer to pace the Hawks (6-9) over Cheverus/NYA (7-8) at Portland.

Lauren Leidemann-Smith added a two-run home run to highlight Marshwood’s six-run top of the second.

Madisyn Durgin and Mackenzie Turner had doubles for Cheverus/NYA.

WESTBROOK 4, SANFORD 1: Kiana Fuller hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Angelica Johns threw a complete game as the Blue Blazes (6-10) beat the Spartans (4-12) at Westbrook.

Johns allowed a run on four hits and a walk, striking out five.

Elizabeth Cole and Desiree Hodgkins each had two hits for Westbrook.

Sanford scored in the fourth on an RBI single from Tori Lawrence.

LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 10, LAKE REGION 5: Tory McGrath and Brooke Harvey each had hat tricks to lead the Capers (9-2) over the Lakers (4-8) at Naples.

Charlotte Graham scored a pair of goals for Cape Elizabeth, and Hannah Johnson and Julia Thoreck also scored.

Shauna Hancock and Katie Keenan each had a pair of goals for Lake Region, and Paige Davis added a goal.

Erin Foley made five saves for the Capers, Emily Lake stopped seven shots for the Lakers.

WINSLOW 15, BOOTHBAY 12: Sage Clukey and Savannah Joler scored four goals apiece as the visiting Black Raiders (12-0) wrapped up their second straight undefeated regular season.

Silver Clukey and Taylor Rodriguez added three goals for Winslow, and Hailey Grenier had one. Carrie Selwood made 11 saves.

Reagan Cola led the Seahawks (5-6) with five goals, and Cortney Meader had four, Chloe Arsenault two and Hali Goodwin one. Alexis Davison stopped eight shots.

KENNEBUNK 13, SCARBOROUGH 1: Tiernan Connor had three goals Kennebunk (8-3) which received goals from eight scorers in beating the Red Storm (1-10) at Kennebunk.

Danielle Gassman, Lily Schwartzman and Isabelle Wiggins scored a pair of goals apiece, and Kennebunk also got goals from Mia Banglmaier, Sophie Thompson, Allison Wuerthner and Anna York.

Tansey Hughes scored for Scarborough.

PORTLAND 16, DEERING 3: Isabella More had three goals and a pair of assists, Annika More had three goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs (10-2) over the Rams (0-12) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Sydney Hirsch also had a hat trick for Portland, which received scoring from eight players. Hazel Praught had two goals and an assist, and Delaney Darling, Elena Clifford, Lydia Stein and Alessia Toohey all added goals.

Samira Doiron and Margaret Smith combined to make seven saves for the Bulldogs.

CHEVERUS 11, MARSHWOOD 10: Annesley Black scored three goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Stags (7-4) over the Hawks (5-6) at Portland.

Zoe Mazur scored for Cheverus with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 10-10 and force overtime. Aisling Flaherty added three scores for the Stags, and Neve Cawley had nine saves.

Ella Manero scored four goals for Marshwood, and Celine Lawrence added two scores.

FREEPORT 14, WELLS 7: Margaret Perrotta powered the attack for the Falcons (8-4) with four goals and three assists, and Allison Greuel added four goals and an assist in a win over the Warriors (4-7) at Freeport.

Molly Whelan had three goals and an assist for Freeport, and Ellie Whttier, Myah Jensen and Maggie Ryan each scored a goal.

Wells was led by three goals from Kristina Moody. Bri Michaud-Nolan had a pair of goals, and Rhiannon McQuaide and Franny Ramsdell chipped in with a goal.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 14, LINCOLN ACADEMY 8: Joanna Linscott scored four goals as the Eagles (8-3) won at South China.

Liz Sugg, Alyssa Savage and Kassidy Wade had two goals apiece for Erskine, and Tori Grasse, Courtney Paine, Jordan Linscott and Sarah Praul each had one. Annaliese Patterson made 11 saves.

Alex Fabiano had four goals for Lincoln (4-7), and Ellie Mathew had two and Josey Henry and Camden Lebel added one each. Savhana Weatherhead made 15 saves.

