TRACK AND FIELD

Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya appealed Wednesday against a decision by sport’s highest court to uphold highly contentious new rules in track and field that force her to take testosterone-suppressing medication or have surgery in order to compete in female races at top international events.

Semenya’s appeal against this month’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland will be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the country’s supreme court. The two courts sit about 400 meters apart in the city of Lausanne.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Portland Sea Dogs game at the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday was postponed because of rain. The series will conclude at 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

The postponement was the eighth of the year for the Sea Dogs. The game will be made up on Portland’s next trip to Hartford from Aug. 13-15.

• The Sea Dogs placed first baseman Jerry Downs on the injured list and activated first baseman Joey Curletta.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Minnesota Vikings hired nine-year NFL veteran Nate Kaeding as a part-time kicking coach.

Kaeding, a two-time Pro Bowl pick with the San Diego Chargers, has begun working with Vikings specialists this spring.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. will return for his senior season after entering his name in the NBA draft.

Cowan led the Terrapins in scoring last season and is a three-year starter. He withdrew his name from the draft and announced his decision to return to Maryland.

• Duke center Marques Bolden is remaining in the NBA draft, while Javin DeLaurier will return to the Blue Devils for his senior season.

• Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie will return for his senior season, giving the Bulldogs a big boost in the front line. Tillie, who missed 22 games because of injuries last season, averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds.

• Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is returning to school for his sophomore year.

Nembhard announced his decision on social media, hours before the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft.

GOLF: Stanford took control on the back nine of the opening two matches and beat Texas to win the NCAA championship for the ninth time.

Stanford last won the NCAA title in 2007.

