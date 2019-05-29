The Whitcraft Group, a precision manufacturer for the aerospace industry based in Connecticut, has acquired of assets of LAI International’s operations in Scarborough and Tempe, Arizona.

LAI International, based in Scotsdale, Arizona, is a provider of aircraft engine components. The facilities in Scarborough and Arizona work on advanced manufacturing technologies like laser cutting, electrical discharge machining and precision machining. The operations will now be called Whitcraft Scarborough and Whitcraft Tempe.

The purchase took place May 2. The price paid for the facilities was not disclosed. According to a press release, the 200 people who currently work at the facilities will continue to work under the Whitcraft Group.

“The employees joining our team have earned a reputation for excellence throughout the aircraft engine industry,” said Doug Folsom, CEO of Whitcraft. “We look forward to welcoming the Scarborough and Tempe employees to the Whitcraft family.”

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: