The Biddeford Municipal Airport has been awarded a $7.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to pay for upgrades to the runway, taxiway and tarmac.

The grant, which does not require local or state matching funds, was awarded through the Airport Improvement Program. The Biddeford Municipal Airport was one of 127 airports across the country chosen to receive funding.

The project funded by the grant will enhance airport safety by reconstructing the runway; improving runway lighting and markings; improving runway safety areas and drainage; and preparing a storm water pollution prevention plan for compliance with storm water standards, according to city officials.

Airport manager Kristopher Reynolds says the safety projects were identified in 2005 as part of the airport’s master plan and have reached a level of critical need.

“We are thankful that the FAA provided such a high level of support for this crucial project, allowing the airport to make vital infrastructure improvements, while enhancing the safety of aircraft operations at the airport,” Reynolds said.

Work on the project is expected to begin next year.

Two other Maine airports were also awarded grant money this year. The Eastport Municipal Airport will receive $5.2 million and the Newton Field Airport in Jackman will receive more than $1 million.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: