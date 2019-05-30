HOUSTON — Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called “extremely upsetting.”

MLB said in a statement it sends its “best wishes to the child and family involved.” It noted that clubs have “significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years,” and the league will continue its “efforts on this important issue.”

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros said the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy and will not provide updates.

The netting on the third base side at Minute Maid Park extends to the end of the visiting team’s dugout. The girl was sitting in what looked to be the third or fourth row about 10 feet past where the netting ends.

MAJOR LEAGUE Baseball’s average attendance of 26,854 is 1.4% below the 27,242 through the similar point last season, which wound up below 30,000 for the first time since 2003.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay set stadium lows this year.

Miami and the Rays drew 12,653 Wednesday night – combined. The Marlins’ average attendance is less than Triple-A Las Vegas.

Nineteen of the 30 teams have experienced falls.

THE CHICAGO Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are set to play at London next season in a two-game series at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14.

St. Louis will be the home team for both games, according to a draft of the 2020 preliminary schedule obtained by The Associated Press.

