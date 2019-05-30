Turns out, both of the Curry brothers were at Game 1 of the NBA finals after all Thursday night.

NBC Sports Bay Area posted video of Seth Curry’s arrival Thursday in Toronto, one that came a few hours before Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the Toronto Raptors in the opener of the title series.

Seth’s Portland Trail Blazers were swept by Steph and the Warriors in the Western Conference finals. That was the first time brothers played against one another in the conference finals.

KEVIN DURANT of Golden State missed Game 1 of the NBA finals with his strained calf muscle, and Game 2 also might not be in his plans.

Coach Steve Kerr said “it’s a long shot” that Durant will be able to practice with the team in Toronto before Game 2. Kerr has said Durant won’t be back in a game until he practices with the team.

So that means Durant seems unlikely to return before Game 3 – at the earliest.

Kerr said Durant has been doing on-court workouts but there’s still no concrete plan for when Durant, the 2017 and 2018 NBA finals MVP, can rejoin practices.

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the Warriors’ second-round series against Houston.

DEMARCUS COUSINS was available for Golden State in Game 1.

Cousins hasn’t been on the active roster since injuring his right quadriceps muscle early in Game 2 of the opening-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins never appeared in an NBA playoff game until this season.

The Warriors originally thought Cousins’ quad injury would be season-ending. He was hurt April 15.

