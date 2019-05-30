FALMOUTH — It was like the state final all over again when Falmouth met Massabesic in a regular-season girls’ lacrosse finale Thursday night.

In a game of big plays and big-time intensity, the result was the same as last season’s championship game, with Falmouth doing enough to beat the Mustangs by three goals, this time 8-5.

Falmouth (11-1) opened the second half with four goals in just over four minutes, two from Caitlyn Camelio, to turn a one-goal deficit into a three-goal lead. Then it stymied Massabesic the rest of the way behind a superb defensive effort.

“(Massabesic) is a great team and it was an exciting game all around,” said the University of Michigan-bound Camelio, who had a game-high three goals. “We came in pretty hyped up. We wanted this one for all the seniors (on Senior Night).”

The Yachtsmen took the lead three times in the first half, but each time the Mustangs answered.

Camelio’s goal was countered by one from Skylar Renaud, Eva Clement’s free position was answered by another goal from Renaud and after Clement scored again, Kenzy Ouellette drew Massabesic even again.

Then, as time expired in the first half, Ouellette took a pass from Noelle Desvergnes and scored to give the Mustangs a 4-3 lead and seemingly all the momentum. But Falmouth wrested it right back.

Just 54 seconds into the second half, Christina Oakes scored on a rebound to tie it.

With 22:45 remaining, Camelio scored to put the Yachtsmen ahead to stay.

Kayla Sarazin, who dominated again in the draw circle, added to the lead by flicking a loose ball into the goal. Then with 17:59 to play, Camelio’s free position made it 7-4.

“Going into the second half we knew we just had to be calm,” said Sarazin. “We were a little jittery in the first half, then we calmed down. We found the open person.”

Kailyn Forrester answered for Massabesic, but the Mustangs got no closer and a free position from Sarazin with 5:21 remaining slammed the door.

“This one had playoff energy for sure,” said Falmouth Coach Ashley Pullen. “Everybody was really fired up. We knew it would be a tight game. At halftime I said, ‘This is your field, you’re the defending state champs and there’s nothing they’d like more than to avenge that loss. Don’t give them that satisfaction.’”

In addition to Camelio’s three goals, Clement and Sarazin each had two and Oakes one. Yachtsmen goalie Hannah Dubinsky made four saves.

Massabesic (9-3) got two goals apiece from Ouellette and Renaud, and another from Forrester, as well as five saves from Katie Castle. But the Mustangs made just 1 of 8 free position shots.

“It’s a game of possession, and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Mustangs Coach Brooks Bowen. “It felt like it always bounced (Falmouth’s) way.

“We’re still young but we come out and compete. I feel good about our (playoff) chances. We have some work to do but we’ll take on whoever shows up.”

