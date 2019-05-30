The glaring feline who spooked audience members and horror-lovers with his performance in the 2019 “Pet Sematary” remake has died just more than a month after the film’s release.

Leo the cat’s death was confirmed on Instagram late Wednesday night by animal trainer Kirk Jarrett, who adopted the fluffy Maine Coon shortly after filming wrapped on the Stephen King thriller.

“It is with great sadness that we tell you that Leo has passed away,” Jarrett wrote on cat’s social media account, which boasts nearly 17,000 followers.

“He will be forever missed by his human and fur family. May his star always shine bright!!”

Leo was one of four Maine Coons to play the central cat character, Church, in the flick. Both he and another feline named Tonic were the primary feline actors on set, with the former mostly playing the living version of Church while Leo starred as the undead resurrection.

The “Pet Sematary” movie poster also features a spooky-looking Leo, who is sporting his signature scowl.

“Leo is a confident sit-stay cat. His role is as the undead Church; that was his whole purpose, to be the poster child. The cat you see across all platforms and in the trailer, almost any time he’s in the undead makeup — that was Leo,” Jarrett previously told the AV Club.

His star turn in the scary movie made him a fan favorite and those who loved him were quick to share their grief online.

“Leo the cat from Pet Sematary died and I think this is the hardest celebrity death I ever had to deal with, tbh,” one Twitter-user named Lena wrote.

Another said: “Leo the cat from pet sematary passed away. 2019 is the year of cats in cinema and this simply left me heartbroken. My condolences to his owners. Leo did an incredible debut and will be forever missed.”

Leo made his debut in the 2019 flick, which is the second adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel, which follows a family after they stumble upon a mysterious graveyard that brings back the dead.

The latest version stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow.

