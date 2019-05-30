CHARLESTON, S.C. — Japan’s Mamiko Higa shot the lowest round in a U.S. Women’s Open debut, a bogey-free 6-under 65 that gave her a one-shot lead Thursday over American amateur Gina Kim and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

The 25-year-old Higa tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Women’s Open history. Helen Alfredsson holds the record with a 63 in the opening round in 1994.

Kim, a sophomore on Duke’s golf team, holed out for eagle from a fairway bunker on her next-to-last hole, the eighth at the Country Club of Charleston, then had a two-putt birdie to close her round of 66.

Celine Boutier of France shot 67. Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Azahara Munoz of Spain were tied at 68.

A group of seven featuring American sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda and another U.S. amateur in Andrea Lee were tied at 69.

Higa has won five times on the Japan LPGA Tour, including a victory in March, but may be best known in her country for marrying sumo wrestler Ikiori last fall on their shared birthdays of Oct. 11.

She qualified for the Open as a top-five money winner on Japan LPGA and being inside the top 50 in the world ranking.

