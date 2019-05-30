‘Guys and Dolls’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $40, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org

The Portland Players are ending their season with the classic, Tony Award-winning musical “Guys and Dolls.” Set in Depression-era New York City, the show’s main characters are gangsters Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson, night-club singer Miss Adelaide and missionary Sarah Brown. Musical numbers include “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and the homage to gambling, “Luck Be a Lady.”

Forest City Trail 10-Mile Walk

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Starts at Blueberry Road on the Stroudwater Trail, Portland, $20. eventbrite.com

Portland Trails is celebrating National Trails Day by putting their best feet forward on a guided 10-mile Forest City Trail hike. You’ll discover hidden gems in the best way possible: On foot. The cross-city trek takes you from the Stroudwater River to the Presumpscot River, and along the way, you’ll see the Fore River Sanctuary, Evergreen Cemetery and plenty of neighborhood and school trails.

Caffeine Crawl

9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. start times Saturday. Portland locations, $15 to $26. caffeinecrawl.com

You might get the jitters, but you’ll be very happy about it. Coffee fans unite. Portland’s first Caffeine Crawl has four routes to choose from, and they all end with InterAmerican Coffee at Foundation Brewing Company. The list of participating spots is Higher Grounds, Bard Coffee, Arabica Coffee, Coffee By Design, Dean’s Sweets, Speckled Ax Wood Roasted Coffee and Tandem. Each stop features a tour guide, lasts about 25 minutes and includes a talk or demonstration and a sample drink or chocolate. Just imagine the fun that will percolate as you espresso yourself.

Spring Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $8, free for ages 3 and under. wolfesneckcenter.org

You don’t really need a reason to visit the gorgeous seaside Wolfe’s Neck Center, but there’s a really fun one to do just that on Saturday. The annual Spring Festival includes visit with farm animals, hay rides, face painting, hay pile climbing, flower planting, craft stations, music and more. Refuel at the Farm Cafe or hit one of the food trucks that will be on site during the festivities.

Revel in the Meadow

12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Spring Hill Restaurant, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, $20, $5 for 12 to 18, free for under 12, VIP $75, VIP pair $125. eventbrite.com

Food, music, beer and fun for the entire family can be found on the gorgeous grounds of Spring Hill Restaurant in South Berwick. Revel in the Meadow features 20 artisans, food trucks, beer from Tributary Brewing Co. and Corner Point Brewing, along with community art projects to participate in. The real star of the day, however, is the live music, and this year’s lineup includes Ward Hayden & the Outliers, Truffle, Gretchen Klempa, The Reconstructed, These Wild Plains, CoPilot and River Sister.

An Evening with Spirit

7 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center. 50 West Main St., Denmark, $35. denmarkarts.org

If you’re open to the possibility of communicating with the dearly departed in an environment that’s both safe and lighthearted, this just might be the kind of event you’re looking for. An Evening with Spirit features psychic mediums Sara Moore and Kathleen Stone, and they’ll deliver messages from the great beyond with clarity, humor and love. Even if you’re not specifically chosen to receive a reading, the messages will likely still have an impact on you.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: