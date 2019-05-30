BASEBALL

Tyler Nevin singled in Brian Serven in the 11th inning Thursday as the Hartford Yard Goats (30-22) rallied for a 3-2 win over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs (16-34).

Hartford swept the two-game series and has won eight of its last 11 games against the Sea Dogs.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh. Brett Netzer, who led off with a double, scored on a double from Bobby Dalbec. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta hit a sacrifice fly.

Hartford tied it in the bottom of the inning on RBI doubles from Colton Welker and Manny Melendez off reliever Brian Johnson, who is on a rehab assignment. Johnson gave up four hits, two runs and a walk in two innings.

Portland starter Denyi Reyes allowed one hit and two walks, striking out seven over six innings.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Damiano Cima of Italy earned his first professional victory by winning the 18th stage at Santa Maria di Sala, Italy, and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador remained in the overall lead.

Cima was part of a three-man breakaway that was caught by the peloton in the final part of the mainly downhill, 138-mile route from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala.

BASKETBALL

EUROLEAGUE: Panathinaikos Coach Rick Pitino criticized fans of his Greek club for smoking and lighting flares during games, saying they are showing a lack of respect for the players.

In February, a top European Union health official criticized Greece’s deputy health minister for regularly smoking inside the ministry building.

WNBA: Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird underwent arthroscopic surgery on her left knee, though there remains no word on whether she can return this season.

• Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus will be out indefinitely following arthroscopic knee surgery.

SOCCER

UNDER-20 WORLD CUP: Tim Weah scored in the 76th minute and the United States beat Qatar 1-0 at Tychy, Poland, to advance to the Round of 16.

The U.S. (2-1) finished second in Group D and will play the Group E winner, France or Mali, on Tuesday in Bydgoszcz, Poland. American midfielders Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will be suspended for the match because of yellow-card accumulation. The U.S. moved past the group stage for the 11th time in 14 appearances.

FOOTBALL

NFL: After staunchly defending receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to skip nearly all of Cleveland’s voluntary practices since joining the team, Coach Freddie Kitchens had a different tone.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said when asked what he wants to see out of Beckham at next week’s mandatory minicamp.

What did Beckham miss while away the past three weeks?

“A lot,” Kitchens quipped. “The offense.”

– Staff and news reports

Share

< Previous

Next >