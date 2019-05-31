This summer, while walking among the used tractor parts and vintage jewelry, and trying to find the mate for that set of ceramic bowls, customers at the Montsweag Flea Market in Woolwich will be able to quiet their hunger with Puerto Rican food from a new market food stand.

Daisy Cunninghan of Wiscasset and her fiance, Alex Echevarria, are the new vendors at Montsweag, the largest outdoor flea market in mid-coast Maine, which runs from May through October. The market is located at 6 Hunnewell Lane, just off U.S. Route 1. The couple plan to open Maritza’s Place – the stand is named after Echevarria’s late mother – on Saturday.

They’ll sell a menu of empanadas, rice dishes, and other Puerto Rican food as well as some American food stand favorites. Cunningham said they’ll use as much local food as possible. The bread for sandwiches, for example, will be supplied by Creamed Baking Co. in Wiscasset. “It’s important or me not to use frozen patties,” Cunningham said. “Everything is hand seasoned.”

Cunningham also plans to sell products from her other business, Maine-ly Elderberry.

Maritza’s Place will open at 5 a.m. Wednesdays and 6 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closing time will vary, but will probably be between 1 and 3 p.m.

