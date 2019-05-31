YARMOUTH — It was an angry Yarmouth High boys’ lacrosse team entering Friday night’s home game against Waynflete.

Angry about consecutive, decisive losses to Cape Elizabeth and Greely, And still angry over last year’s overtime loss at Waynflete.

So the Clippers went out and did something about it, holding Waynflete standout Miles Lipton in check and riding a strong attack to an 8-2 halftime lead en route to a 12-5 victory.

Yarmouth never trailed, got four goals apiece from Anders Corey and Andy Garrett, and held Lipton scoreless as it wrapped up its regular season with an 8-4 record.

“We had to come out strong tonight and the boys knew that,” said Coach David Pearl. “It was Senior Night and we have strong senior leadership. We’ve had this game circled since last year and we came to play tonight. We were confident.”

Goals from Corey, Garrett and Kurt Heywood made it 3-0 after one quarter.

Michael Guertler added a goal early in the second and after Zane Moorhead of Waynflete scored, Gavin Hamm answered.

Moorhead scored again, but late in the first half, Ben Hamilton, Garrett and Corey had goals for Yarmouth, which took the 8-2 lead to the break.

Waynflete came out strong in the second half, pulling within 8-4 on goals from Mitchell Adams and Oliver Burdick, but Garrett scored late in the third quarter and then, early in the fourth, Corey restored the six-goal lead.

Adams scored the Flyers’ final goal before Garrett and Corey each scored once for the Clippers to wrap it up.

“We knew we had to bring it tonight and we did,” said Garrett. “We knew we needed to win this game. We know we can compete with anyone. I’m really excited to win this game.”

Yarmouth got nine saves from Spencer King and a superb defensive effort led by Cole Buchanan and Jake Rogers, who saw the most time on Lipton – who scored five times against the Clippers a year ago, including an overtime winner.

“Jake and I split time (on Miles), and Jake did a great job,” Buchanan said. “We were able to strip the ball a few times. He’s a talented player. Fast and dangerous but we were able to hold him.”

The Clippers expect to be the No. 2 seed for the Class B tournament.

Waynflete got two goals apiece from Adams and Moorhead, and 12 saves from Ben Musgrove, but its nine-game win streak came to a close and the Flyers finished the regular season at 9-3.

“We don’t like the feeling of losing,” said Waynflete Coach Parker Repko. “We talked about how this should humble us and also motivate us to make sure we don’t feel this way again.”

The Flyers expect to be the No. 2 seed in the Class C tournament.

“We get to enjoy having home-field advantage,” Repko said. “The seniors are hungry. They got a taste of what it’s like last year and they really wanted it today, so this (loss) will fire them up.”

Share

< Previous

Next >