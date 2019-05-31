WELLS — Martha McCaddin scored a game-high seven goals as York defeated Wells 17-7 in a girls’ lacrosse regular-season finale Friday.

Rose Pavuk scored three goals, Clara Pavuk and Bailey Oliver added two each, and Alexis Bardwell, Ashley LaPierre and Carly Mitchell also scored for York (4-8).

Franny Ramsdell and Abby Durost each scored twice for Wells (4-8). Rhiannon McQuaide, Elle Meffert and Kristina Moody added goals.

Sarah Webb turned aside 21 shots for the Warriors. Julianna Kiklis had eight saves for the Wildcats.

YARMOUTH 9, WAYNFLETE 4: The Clippers (11-1) took a 5-0 halftime lead and defeated Waynflete (5-7) in a regular-season finale at Yarmouth.

Ehryn Groothoff scored five goals, two coming after the Flyers twice drew within three in the second half.

Yarmouth will be the top seed for the Class B state tournament.

Waynflete, which got two goals from Emily Wagg and 13 saves from Avis Akers, likely will be the No. 10 seed in Class B.

LEWISTON 10, MORSE 6: The Blue Devils (7-5) held onto their first-half lead to take down Morse (3-9) at Bath to end the regular season.

Christine Chasse had six goals and two assists for Lewiston. Rachel Ouellette scored twice.

Sydney Moore and Emma Warner scored twice each for Morse.

Cecelia Racine of Lewiston made 13 saves. Abby Srenden stopped 25 shots for Morse.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

PORTLAND 14, NOBLE 0: Grant Jacobson scored six goals to lead the Bulldogs (11-1) over the Knights (1-11) at North Berwick.

Miki Silva added two goals for Portland, which led 10-0 at halftime.

SOFTBALL

CARRABEC 7, DIRIGO 3: Nevaeh Burnham hit two doubles to lead the Cobras (4-12) over Dirigo (7-9) at Dixfield.

Shyanne Holmes was the winning pitcher for Carrabec, which scored five runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

Alexa Varnum homered for the Cougars.

BASEBALL

CONY 4, GARDINER 2: Dakota Andow drove in a pair of runs, Riley Geyer pitched a complete game in his first start of the season and visiting Cony (11-5) completed a season sweep of rival Gardiner (7-9).

Cony also beat Gardiner 3-2 in nine innings in April.

“This is a big win for us, to move on to the playoffs so we face Lewiston and have some momentum going,” Andow said. “It gives us some confidence going in. They’re a pretty good team.”

Cony was coming off back-to-back 4-12 records.

“We left some runs out there, definitely, but at the same time we did what we needed to do to win,” Coach Don Plourde said. “I’m so proud of where this team was and where they are now, and how they finished up. … It’s on them. They’re the ones that put in the hard work.”

Gardiner, in the midst of its own turnaround, will still be in the Class B North playoffs even after starting the season 0-5. The Tigers began the day in 10th place in the Heal point standings.

“They executed a few more plays than we did,” said Coach Charlie Lawrence, whose team got three hits from Logan Grover. “We’ll be bummed about it a little bit tonight because it’s Cony-Gardiner, but we’re going to brush it off tomorrow, we’re going to come back to work and get ready for Tuesday.”

Cony went up 1-0 in the first when Andow singled in Geyer, but Gardiner pulled even in the second when Darien Jamison scored on a passed ball. In the third, Kyle Douin hit a grounder to first that took a hard hop off Jamison, and took second when the ball caromed into foul territory. Eli Bezanson followed with a single to left, and Andow hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Douin. Bezanson scored the second run of the inning on a wild pitch, making it 3-1.

Gardiner got a run back in the fourth when Grover’s triple to deep left scored Kyle Adams, but Cony got another run in the sixth.

It was enough support for Geyer, who had worked mostly as Cony’s closer all season, but who went the distance on 95 pitches.

