BASEBALL

The visiting Portland Sea Dogs totaled 26 hits and six home runs Friday night in a 20-2 victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Portland (17-34) scored seven runs in the fifth inning against Binghamton (30-19) as Tate Matheny and Deiner Lopez hit three-run homers. The Sea Dogs added six runs in the seventh behind Matheny’s second homer – a two-run shot – and five runs in the ninth, including Bobby Dalbec’s second solo homer of the game.

The Sea Dogs set franchise records for hits and runs, and batted around three times. Tanner Houck (5-4) earned the win, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

SUSPENSION EXPECTED: Paul Doyle, the agent for American long jumper and sprinter Jarrion Lawson, 25, said Lawson is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat after Lqwson ate in a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas last June.

HOCKEY

NHL: The league closed its review of Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals, and a now-deleted video on social media that appears to show him in a hotel room with lines of white powder on a table in front of him. No action will be taken.

In a statement to the Russian news outlet Sport Express, Kuznetsov said the video is from 2018 in Las Vegas after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. In that statement, Kuznetsov said he went to a friend’s hotel room, saw drugs and an “unknown women,” called a friend and left.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The city of Milwaukee common council will vote Jun 10 on whether to offer Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force when using a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.

Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

• The league fined the Los Angeles Clippers for tampering after Coach Doc Rivers on ESPN compared Kawhi Leonard – who will be a free agent this summer – to Michael Jordan.

SOCCER

USL2: Emilo Ycaza headed in a corner kick by Khesanio Hall in stoppage time as GPS Portland Phoenix, playing with 10 men after a red card, overcame a three-goal game by Black Rock FC’s Ousseni Bouda for a 4-3 win in North Adams, Massachusetts.

The Phoenix (4-2), who lost 2-0 at home against Black Rock on May 19, moved into first place with 12 points, two ahead of idle Western Mass Pioneers (3-0-1) and three ahead of Black Rock (3-1) in the Northeast Division.

Kasper Anderson lofted in a feed from Juwon Akintunde in the 26th, Alberto Suarez headed in a corner by Thomas Clark in the 52nd and Carson Jeffris put in a rebound of a hard strike by Hall in the 70th minute for GPS Portland’s other goals.

UNDER-20 WORLD CUP: The United States will play France in the Round of 16 in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Tuesday after France beat Mali 3-2 to win Group E. The Americans finished second to Ukraine in Group D, losing 2-1 to Ukraine before beating Nigeria 2-0 and Qatar 1-0. The U.S.-France winner will play Uruguay or Ecuador in the quarterfinals.

– Staff and news reports

