Falmouth Town Council candidate Valentine Sheldon urged hundreds of residents recently to attend public meetings where a large majority spoke favoring a rollback of rezoning ordinances enacted in 2016, because of a lack of transparency and citizen input.

A show of hands at these meetings reflected an overwhelming desire to roll back the ordinances. Sheldon and others have been pushing for more input and communications from the council.

Significantly, no impact studies on the key issues of the environment, education costs, local economy and traffic were conducted in 2016 before the council’s decision. As a result of the disastrous change of ordinances, many people were negatively impacted, leading to crowded lots, development of Airbnbs, etc. One local developer in 2016 urged the town to move in the direction of “dense, urban-type” growth.

There are five candidates for three seats. Vote for Valentine Sheldon on June 11: He’s uniquely qualified, transparent, inclusive and one of two candidates not accepting political or vested contributions.

Victoria Murphy

Falmouth

