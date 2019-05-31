I would like to publicly request that both of our U.S. senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, begin to host regular open town hall meetings across Maine, starting now.

It appears that other senators do this, yet ours do not. It would give their Maine constituents an opportunity to ask some tough questions, versus the always-positive Facebook posts and news releases they are sending out.

In particular, I’d like to hear Sen. Collins defend her support of some of the federal judges she has recently voted to approve. The Portland Press Herald’s publication of weekly coverage of “How Maine’s members of Congress voted” has been very enlightening, and the senators should come home and explain their support or nonsupport of numerous bills in public forums.

If you agree, please contact their offices and make this request. They won’t do it unless pressured.

Pamela Smith

North Yarmouth

