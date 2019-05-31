ANSON — A Madison man was killed Friday after losing control of a motorcycle he had just purchased and was riding home on, police said.

Barry K. Morriss, 66, was traveling south on Valley Road around noon Friday when he lost control, went into the shoulder of the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle into a ditch, according to a news release from Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Morriss was not wearing a helmet and was being followed by his stepson in a motor vehicle, Lancaster said.

The crash took place about a half-mile from Campground Road near the Cousineau Wood Products mill.

When police arrived at the scene, Morriss was being loaded into an ambulance headed for Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lancaster said speed and inexperience appear to have been factors in the crash, though it remains under investigation.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Anson-Madison-Starks Ambulance Service, the Anson Fire Department and the Madison Fire Department.

