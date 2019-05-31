A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by a Gorham police officer outside a Burger King on Friday afternoon.

The man was shot while trying to escape from police in a truck, according to Marc Malon, a spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office. He had used the truck to ram at least one police cruiser. He was shot when it appeared he was going to run over another officer, Malon said.

Police did not identify the man, but said that he was wanted on warrants at the time of his death. Malon did not know what charges the man had been facing or where his alleged crimes had occurred as of Friday night.

Malon said Friday he did not know the name of the Gorham officer who took the fatal shot.

No officers were injured in the incident. A woman who was with the man was also uninjured, he said.

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting a lethal force investigation of the incident, he said.

