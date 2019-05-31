DUBLIN, Ohio — Martin Kaymer didn’t look the part of someone who hasn’t won in five years. He was bogey-free Saturday in the Memorial for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round.

Kaymer was at 15-under 201 through three rounds.

Scott also had a 66, finishing with a shot into 3 feet on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village.

They will be in the final group, two major champions who reached No. 1 in the world but are in the midst of a drought. Scott has gone more than three years since his last victory.

It might not be a two-man race. Hideki Matsuyama shot 64 and was in the group four shots behind that included Jordan Spieth (69) and Patrick Cantlay. All three last won in 2017.

LPGA: Former Duke teammates Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France were tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open in Charleston, South Carolina.

Liu had a 5-under 66 to match Boutier at 7 under at the Country Club of Charleston. Boutier shot 69.

The pair of Blue Devils, good friends and starters on the 2014 NCAA championship team, were a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan’s Mamiko Higa.

Boutier held the lead at 8 under until she made her only bogey of the round on No. 16 after stubbing a chip and needing a 21-footer to limit the damage. She won the Vic Open in February in Australia for her first LPGA Tour title.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 to extend his lead to five strokes in the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.

Parel had a 15-under 129 total at Wakonda Club to break the tournament 36-hole record of 13 under set a year ago by eventual winner Tom Lehman.

Marco Dawson shot a 65 to match Jerry Kelly (67) at 10 under.

Gene Sauers (68), David Toms (68) and Billy Andrade (69) were 9 under.

Share

< Previous

Next >