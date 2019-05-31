NEW GLOUCESTER — Cape Elizabeth swept the titles at the Ultimate high school state championships Saturday at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds.

Cape defeated Cumberland, 15-3, in the boys’ championship game to successfully defend its 2018 title. On the girls’ side, Cape beat Forest City – composed of players from Portland and Deering high schools – 15-11 in the title game.

Ultimate, a seven-on-seven team sport played with a flying disc, has been played at the club level for high schoolers in Maine over the past decade. The sport is not sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Saturday’s event featured single-elimination playoff rounds leading to the championship games. Other teams competing were from Falmouth, South Portland, Fryeburg, Scarborough, Yarmouth, Cheverus High and Maine Coast Waldorf School.

BASEBALL

SMAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Thornton Academy managed a total of eight hits in two games, but that was enough to win the SMAA championship in Gorham.

The second-seeded Trojans beat No. 4 Marshwood 2-1 in the championship game after eliminating No. 3 Scarborough by the same score in an eight-inning semifinal.

Marshwood advanced to the final with a 1-0 triumph over top-seeded South Portland.

In the championship game, Luke Chessie doubled home Chris Balzano, and Calvin Christoforo singled home Cody Bowker to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Hawks got their only run in the seventh when Gabe Place doubled and scored on a single by Adam Doyon, but reliever Cam Seymour closed out the victory.

In Thornton’s semifinal victory, Tim Smith scored the winning run from second base on an infield single by Toby Pydych.

Max Weaver pitched a four-hit shutout for Marshwood in the other semifinal, outdueling South Portland’s Gus Lappin, who also allowed only four hits. Connor Caverly walked in the fifth inning and scored from first when Marshall Smaracko’s single to right was misplayed.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

FALMOUTH 3, GORHAM 1: Sara Fallon and Maddy Joyce earned singles victories and Emma Cohen and Nina Woodbury won at No. 1 doubles as the top-ranked Yachtsmen (14-0) extended their winning streak to 187 matches with a victory over fifth-ranked Gorham (9-5) in a Class A South semifinal at Falmouth.

Gorham’s Jocelyn Bolt rallied for a three-set win over Meredith Kelley at No. 1 singles.

WAYNFLETE 3, WINTHROP 2: Chloe Fisher won a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles to the give the fifth-seeded Flyers (9-5) a victory over the top-ranked Ramblers (13-1) in a Class C South semifinal in Winthrop.

Waynflete also got victories from Morgan Warner at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Courtney Ford and Tabby Al Musawi.

Winthrop’s points came from Natalie Frost at No. 3 singles and Hannah Duley and Dana Lesko at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS’ TENNIS

FREEPORT 3, GREELY 2: The top-ranked Falcons (12-1) got singles victories from Wes Goodwin and Liam Gould and a doubles win from Gage King and TJ Whelan to edge the fourth-seeded Rangers (8-6) in a Class B South semifinal in Freeport.

Greely freshman Leif Boddie won at No. 1 singles, and Lars Boddie and Peter Reinhart took No. 1 doubles.

YARMOUTH 5, GARDINER 0: Archie McDonough, Shepard Shutkin and William Nicholas won their singles matches, and the third-seeded Clippers (13-1) swept the seventh-seeded Tigers (7-7) in a Class B South semifinal in Yarmouth.

