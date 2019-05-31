NANTUCKET, Mass. — Kevin Spacey’s attorney is accusing the man who says the actor groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 of deleting “exculpatory” text messages.

Sexual_Misconduct_Kevin_Spacey_15653

Actor Kevin Spacey during his arraignment in January in Nantucket, Mass., on a charge of indecent assault and battery The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchorwoman in a crowded Nantucket bar in 2016. Nicole Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP, pool, file

Defense attorney Alan Jackson says in court documents filed Friday that Spacey’s accuser went “to great lengths to remove text messages that he believes did not fit his narrative.”

Jackson wants the court to order prosecutors to hand over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.

Spacey’s lawyer is also seeking any communications about the case made by a top prosecutor in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office who disclosed that his sister is friends with the accuser’s mother.

An email seeking comment was sent Friday to a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office. An attorney for Spacey’s accuser declined to comment.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles