U.S. lawmakers expressed alarm at the potential economic fallout from President Trump’s plan to quickly impose import penalties on all Mexican goods, part of a widening backlash to the White House’s surprise announcement Thursday evening.

Trump announced Thursday his intentions to levy 5 percent tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10, penance for what he sees as a failure to stop the flow of Central American migrants through the southern border. With every month that passes without action from Mexico, the tariff would jump in 5 percent increments until they hit 25 percent on Oct. 1, according to a White House statement. They’d stay at that threshold until Mexico substantially stops the inflow of illegal immigration, the statement said.

Despite widespread backlash, Trump showed no signs of wavering Friday, slamming Democrats for refusing to meet his border demands and accusing Mexico of taking advantage of the U.S. in a trademark morning tweet.

“Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD,” Trump tweeted. “Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, blasted Trump’s move as “a misuse of presidential tariff authority and contrary to congressional intent.” Implementing the tariffs, he said in a statement, would “seriously jeopardize passage” of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).”

But in an appearance on Fox News, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted the administration had “thought through” the tariffs against Mexico.

“Congress has failed, and at the same time, Mexico has the ability to step up and do more. The president has been asking them for months to do that, and now he is putting some measures in place that hopefully will get them to engage more so that they will start to help us in this process,” Sanders said.

Another Iowa Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst, asked Trump to reconsider the move, highlighting in a statement released Friday morning the damage the tariffs and the collapse of the trade agreement would inflict on American agriculture.

“The livelihoods of Iowa farmers and producers are at stake,” Ernst said in the statement. “The USMCA would provide much-needed certainty to our agriculture community, at a time when they need it. If the president goes through with this, I’m afraid progress to get this trade agreement across the finish line will be stifled.”

World markets slumped Thursday in anticipation of another blow to global economic growth, just weeks after escalation in the U.S.-China trade war brought similar turbulence. The Mexican peso lost 3.4 percent against the dollar as investors tried to price the fallout.

On Friday, U.S. futures predicted a 1.1 percent decline for the Dow Jones industrial average and a 1.2 percent drop for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. European markets trended down across the board, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.3 percent in midday trading. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 slid 1.1 percent, and Germany’s DAX was off 2 percent.

In remarks Friday morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would defend the interests of Mexicans but wanted to avoid a clash with Washington.

“There is no need for confrontation,” the leftist president said at his daily morning news conference. López Obrador campaigned last year on a promise to decriminalize migration and told audiences it was not Mexico’s job to assist the United States with the “dirty work” of deportation.

In a letter sent to Trump on Thursday evening, López Obrador said he would send his foreign minister to Washington on Friday “to arrive at an agreement that benefits both nations.”

Though Trump paints the tariffs as punishment for Mexico, the financial burden is borne by U.S. businesses and consumers, economists say. Tariffs are paid by companies that import products, so U.S. firms would pay the import penalties and then likely pass at least some costs along to consumers. Mexico exported $346.5 billion in goods to the United States last year, from vehicles to fruits and vegetables. And many manufactured items cross the border several times as they are being assembled.

Through Trump positions himself as an ally of American industry, Detroit’s automakers would be crushed by the tariffs, as their supply chains have spread throughout the continent since the North American Free Trade Agreement took effect in 1994. General Motors and Ford shares fell sharply in premarket trading.

The tariffs threaten to upend an economic relationship that has been deepening for decades and throw into chaos corporate and agricultural supply chains that have essentially worked in a system without tariffs since NAFTA. Mexico is on track to become the United States’ largest trading partner, ahead of China and Canada, according to census data through March.

The tariff volley comes just as the White House had been making headway on USMCA. On Thursday, López Obrador sent the accord to the Mexican Senate, asking it to convene a special session to pass it before September.

Trump, meanwhile, had been pressing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to move forward with congressional approval, with the administration sending a formal statement of its plans to Capitol Hill hours before the abrupt tariff announcement.

Mary Beth Sheridan contributed to this report.

