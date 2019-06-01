After reading your May 27 article on the noise complaints about the new concert venue in Westbrook, I was troubled that Alex Gray is still the head promoter of the concert series despite his vicious domestic assault on his ex-girlfriend. What is more galling is that reporter did not ask him about it, nor did the article even mention it even once.

Are we willing to just forget his horrible crime, because his company brings tax revenue to the area? There should be absolutely no tolerance for domestic violence. Neglecting to mention Gray’s horrible past shows an abhorrent acceptance of what he did.

Kyle Smith

Portland

