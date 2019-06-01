Police say a 66-year-old local woman was hit by a car and killed in Buxton on Saturday.

The crash happened around 5:47 p.m. on Main Street near the intersection with Salmon Falls Road, Buxton police said in a press release.

A 17-year-old boy from Windham was driving the green 2009 Chevy Malibu that struck the woman, police said. They did not release the name of the driver.

The woman had died from her injuries by the time emergency workers arrived on the scene, according to police. The department said the woman was from Buxton but did not give any further details.

No more information was available Saturday night.

The crash is being investigated by the department with assistance from a crash reconstruction specialist from the Saco Police Department, Buxton police said.

