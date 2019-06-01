COLLEGES

With stroke Lena Rintell setting the pace for the first varsity eight and Grace Murnaghan at stoke for the second eight, Bates won both eights races to claim the overall varsity eights NCAA Division III national championship at Indianapolis – its third straight title and fourth in the past five years.

Bates’ W2V8, with Murnaghan joined by Saylor Strugar at bow, Claudia Glickman, Lillian Kinder, Sophie Claus, Emma York, Elizabeth Fischer, Phoebe Long and coxswain Maya Seshan, won its sixth straight II Eights gold medal by a 6.49-second margin over Worcester Poly. Twenty minutes later, the Bobcat WV8 defeated WPI by 5.92 seconds to win the I Eights gold medal for the second time. Grace Smith at bow, Emma Wheeler, Grace Bake, Catharine Berry-Toon, Hannah Beams, Sally Harris Porter, Hannah Fitts and Rintell rowed for the first varsity eight, with Elizabeth Folsom at coxswain.

BOWLING

PBA: Kris Prather, the No. 9 seed, continued his improbable run through the inaugural Professional Bowlers Association playoffs with a two-frame semifinals roll-off win to eliminate No. 4 seed Anthony Simonsen, 217-179, 216-247, 49-40 at the Bayside Bowl in Portland.

Prather meets No. 7-seeded Bill O’Neill, who was nearly perfect in sweeping his “race to 2 points” match against No. 6 Sean Rash, 258-214 and 289-266.

Prather and O’Neill will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

SOCCER

USL2: Carson Jeffris scored both goals in the first half to lead GPS Portland Phoenix to a 2-0 win over AC Connecticut in a Northeast Division game at Danbury, Connecticut.

The first-place Phoenix improved to 5-2 (15 points) while AC Connecticut dipped to 0-2-2 (two points).

Jeffris tapped the ball in from the center of the goal area in the 23rd minute after receiving a pass from Emilo Ycaza, who stole the ball in the right corner. Jeffris got his second goal from the same area following a long cross from the right side during stoppage time.

The Phoenix return home to play the Westchester Flames on Saturday and Western Mass Pioneers on Sunday. Both games begin at 6 p.m. at Deering High.

U.S. MEN: Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was left off the training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and forward Jozy Altidore is back with the national team for the first time since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that cost the Americans a World Cup berth.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Richard Carapaz of Ecuador preserved his overall lead at the end of the next-to-last stage at Croce, D’uane-Monte Avena, Italy, which was won by Pello Bilbao of Spain.

Carapaz remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali ahead of the final time trial Sunday in Verona, Italy.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Kelly Cup that has been awarded to its champion since 1997 wasn’t returned by the Colorado Eagles after their title and a new trophy has been created.

The league said the Eagles didn’t give the trophy back in December as scheduled. The team owner said in a separate statement that the Eagles made numerous attempts to return the trophy that were ignored by the league, so it remains in Colorado. The team won the championship the past two seasons and joined the American Hockey League this season as the Colorado Avalanche’s top minor league affiliate.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Cole Custer slipped past Tyler Reddick in the final turn and held on to win the Xfinty Series race in overtime at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Custer won his third race of the season in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Reddick used a sweeping move on the inside and pulled away off the restart in the overtime, and had the checkered flag in sight. Reddick drifted up the track headed into the frontstretch, and Custer caught him and held on to nip him at the finish line for the thrilling victory.

• William Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph to win the pole for the Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

INDYCAR: Alexander Rossi won his second pole of the season, leading qualifying for the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Defensive lineman Mo Wilkerson, 29, a free agent who has played for Green Bay and the New York Jets, was arrested for drunk driving at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday after being caught rolling through a stop sign in Washington Heights, New York.

– Staff and news service

