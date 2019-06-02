Brunswick residents will vote June 11 on a proposed $40.1 million education budget for fiscal year 2020, reflecting a 5.3 percent hike in spending.

With a $1.2 million increase in state education aid from last year, the amount being requested from taxpayers represents a 3 percent increase.

A $41 million budget originally proposed by school officials would have increased taxes 4.75 percent, but the Town Council called for it to be reduced.

Of the proposed $2 million spending increase, $831,000 covers wage and benefit hikes.

About $519,000 is for new administrative requests, including a new assistant principal position at Coffin Elementary School, which will move to the new Kate Furbish School in 2020.

There is also funding for a social worker and two Response to Intervention educational technicians, and gradual steps toward restoring funding for classroom books, furniture, supplies and equipment, and technology and athletic equipment and supplies.

The school budget could add 57 cents to Brunswick’s current tax rate of $19.86 per $1,000 of property valuation. Municipal spending would add 36 cents, and the Cumberland County assessment would add 1 cent. The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would experience a $188 annual increase in his or her tax bill.

Along with deciding on the school budget, voters will also be asked if the spending plan is too high, too low, or where it should be, and whether the budget validation referendum process should be continued for another three years.

