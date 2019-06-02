OLD ORCHARD BEACH – “Turn-key” are words that every buyer loves to hear. And that is the term that perfectly summarizes the Green Dolphin Motel.

New roof, paving, siding, decks, railings, and renovated pool. Updated plumbing, electrical and security systems, and more.

Established in 1962, the motel is not only a destination, at-the-beach classic. It’s also in top-notch condition, because for the past 15 years and more, it has been owned by a master electrician who has also served as an on-site, ultra-conscientious manager and maintenance person. (He will be happy to work with a new owner to ensure a smooth transition.)

The facility enjoys a faithful clientele base: 80 percent of guests are returnees, many of them year after year.

And why wouldn’t they? The blue Atlantic gleams a one-minute walk away, across the street. Not only is the location steps from the sands of this lovely beach, it’s also a walkable one-third of a mile from the famous Pier and the Old Orchard Beach town center.

That is, the Green Dolphin is handy to activity when you’re up for entertainment of some kind (there are 58 restaurants within three-quarter of a mile, notes TripAdvisor); but is far enough away from the action that other people’s revels are not a nuisance.

Just now, as summer kicks off, everything about the two-building complex is in top, ready-for-the season condition.

That’s both outside, by the inground pool and the two hot tubs and outdoor showers, and inside: Scrupulous maintenance and regular updating have earned an “Excellent” rating on Trip Advisor. Reviewers praise the cleanliness of the 25 rooms, some of which enjoy ocean views. The majority of the rooms have kitchenettes. The units come fully furnished and equipped, and include three cool “jacuzzi suites.”

The motel is ideal for an investor, or for an owner/occupant. The well-appointed, three-bedroom, one-plus-bath top-level owner’s quarters (private deck, granite counters, cherry cabinetry, jetted tub, hardwood flooring) is like a house unto itself. One bedroom is presently set up as office space; but the true office for check-ins, etc., is on the first floor of the smaller building, across the parking lot.

The Green Dolphin is listed for sale at $2.6 million. Its sister motel – the nearby 12-unit Sir Charles (owned by the same seller, and offering the same quality) – is also available. The properties may be purchased together for $3,575,000.

The Green Dolphin (62 East Grand Ave.) and the Sir Charles (90 East Grand Ave.) are listed by Danielle Lape and Frank Hennings of KRE Brokerage Group. Contact Danielle at 207-730-2476; 207-934-7622 ext. 114, or [email protected]; or Frank, 207-671-9985; 207-781-3958 ext. 127; or [email protected]

