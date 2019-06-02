Thousands of young Mainers are making one of life’s great transitions at high school graduations across the state. For this annual feature, we seek out seniors who, through talent, hard work and perseverance, are expected to make waves in the world.

These are the stories of 10 outstanding members of the class of 2019. They include top scholars, social activists, a former dropout, a national-caliber ice skater and a young man who started high school at age 11.

They have overcome learning disabilities, language barriers, debilitating anxiety and depression, and the death of a parent by drug overdose. Their intended careers include teaching, medicine, engineering, business, fighting for workers’ rights and ending world hunger.

They have already done a lot. They’re on track to do so much more.

Alvaro Huezo Coto

 

Kennebunk High

Rohan
Freedman

 

Cape Elizabeth High School

Nimco
Isack

 

Deering High School

Richard Joyce

 

Cheverus High School

Cecilia Kusturin

 

Baxter Academy for Technology & Science

Sophie
Magadieu

 

Falmouth High School

Sam
Mercer

 

Sanford High School

Marcus
Ratz

 

Massabesic High School

Epilala
Tauwala

 

South Portland Adult Education

Sierra
Zahares

 

Freeport High School

