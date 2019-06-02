DUBLIN, Ohio — Patrick Cantlay got another handshake with Jack Nicklaus, this time as the Memorial winner.

Starting the final round four shots behind, Cantlay closed with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory Sunday. It was the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history, and it moved the 27-year-old Californian into the top 10 in the world.

Martin Kaymer, trying for his first victory in five years, started with a two-shot lead but never recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the back nine. He finished with a 72, four shots back.

Adam Scott was the last player with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies to get within two shots, but he narrowly missed birdies on the last two holes and had to settle for a 68.

Cantlay first met Nicklaus, the tournament host, in 2011 when he won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college at UCLA. He leaned on advice from Nicklaus going into the final round to relax, enjoy the surroundings and finish it off.

“I finished it,” Cantlay told Nicklaus as he walked off the 18th green after making an 8-foot par putt that effectively sealed the win.

Cantlay finished at 19-under 269 and won for the second time in a PGA Tour career that is younger than it seems. A rising star coming out of UCLA – he was low amateur at the 2011 U.S. Open and opened with a 60 at the Travelers Championship a week later – he missed two full years because of a back injury that nearly cost him his career.

He is in his third full year since returning, and a victory over a strong field on a strong course is what long was expected of his skills.

And there some atonement at Muirfield Village for Cantlay. A year ago, he took a two-shot lead to the back nine but didn’t make a birdie the rest of the way, missing a playoff by two shots. This time, he putted for birdie on every hole on the back nine until the 18th.

“Being able to win on this golf course, in front of Jack, making that putt on the last hole, I can’t tell you how good it feels,” he said.

Scott finished at 17-under 271.

LPGA: Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The 23-year-old South Korean shot a 1-under 70 in the final round at Charleston, South Carolina, enduring some shaky moments after opening up a three-stroke lead with three to play as she held off third-round co-leader Celine Boutier.

Lee6 finished at 6-under 278 to claim the USGA’s first $1 million women’s winner check. She has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA Tour. She has embraced the number, answering to it and writing a large “6” on her balls. Her South Korean fan club is called “Lucky 6.”

Lee6 was ahead by three after a birdie on the par-5 15th, but took bogeys on the 16th and 18th to give Boutier a chance. Boutier missed a long birdie attempt on the 17th and put her approach to the par-4 18th in a bunker. Her sand shot rolled off the green, and she made double bogey to fall into a tie for fifth at 3 under.

Lexi Thompson, Ryu and Angel Yin tied for second, two shots behind.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kevin Sutherland birdied the second hole of a playoff with Scott Parel to win the Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa, in the third-largest comeback in PGA Tour Champions history.

Sutherland overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round, making eight birdies on the back nine in a course-record 10-under 62 to match Parel at 17-under 199.

Parel closed with a 70. They broke the tournament record of 15 under set by Scott McCarron three years ago.

