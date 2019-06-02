LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have a slew of good young players. Their nearly-40 trio can still come up big, too.

Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, David Freese went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Russell Martin also went 2 for 3 in helping Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams.

Hill is 39; Freese and Martin are 36.

“There’s definitely a need for a veteran experience,” Hill said. “That veteran kind of mindset when you get into certain types of situations, it’s good to have that kind of veteran leadership in the clubhouse.”

Hill (2-1) struck out nine and walked three, including a pair of intentional passes to Maikel Franco. He didn’t allow a hit until J.T. Realmuto singled starting the fifth.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: Zach Davies allowed eight hits over eight-plus innings, giving Milwaukee’s bullpen a welcome break at Pittsburgh.

Davies (6-0) struck out three and walked one. He left after allowing a leadoff double to Colin Moran in the ninth.

NATIONALS 4, REDS 1: Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 15, allowing three hits over eight innings to lead visiting Washington to its 12th win in 14 games against the Reds.

Scherzer (3-5) reached double figures in strikeouts for the fourth time in 13 starts this season and 86th time in his career, the most among active pitchers and seventh-most overall. He retired 13 of his last 14 batters and threw 84 of 120 pitches for strikes. Scherzer walked one and hit a batter.

CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1: Adam Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading St. Louis at home for a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals got four hits in their fourth straight win. Chicago was limited to three hits and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, METS 1: Merrill Kelly struck out a career-high 10, Ketel Marte hit a long homer and had three RBI, and Arizona won at Phoenix.

Marte hit his first career leadoff home run against Steven Matz (4-4), a 482-foot shot that matched Nomar Mazara of Texas for the longest in the majors this season. He added a two-run single in the eighth.

MARLINS 9, PADRES 3: Jorge Alfaro homered, doubled and drove in a career-high four runs for Miami, who won at San Diego in a game delayed 28 minutes after a swarm of bees settled on a microphone on the netting near the home dugout.

Trevor Richards (3-5) held San Diego to one hit in five scoreless innings while striking out eight for the Marlins, who won 2 of 3. Miami outscored San Diego 18-6 in the final two games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 9, RAYS 7: Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings to lower his AL-best ERA to 1.96, and Minnesota held on at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Odorizzi (8-2) gave up three hits and struck out nine in winning his eighth straight decision. Odorizzi, who departed with a 7-0 lead, hasn’t allowed a run in six of his last seven starts.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0: Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting Chicago at home.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. He went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

RANGERS 5, ROYALS 1: Adrian Sampson struck out a career-high 11 in seven innings and earned his first major league win as a starter, leading Texas at Arlington, Texas.

Texas won 3 of 4 in the series. The Royals ended a 1-6 trip that left them with a major league-worst 8-23 road record.

ANGELS 13, MARINERS 3: Albert Pujols hit his 643rd career homer and drove in five runs, and Jose Suarez won in his major league debut for Los Angeles at Seattle.

Called up Saturday night from Triple-A Salt Lake City, Suarez, 21, allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He became the youngest pitcher to start for the Angels since Tyler Chatwood in 2011.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 4: Rookie Myles Straw had three hits, three stolen bases and scored the go-ahead run on Michael Brantley’s single in the 12th inning to help visiting Houston complete its second three-game sweep of the season against Oakland.

Yuli Gurriel added a single in the 12th for his second RBI of the game to give the Astros their sixth sweep in their last nine series in Oakland. Houston also swept the A’s at home in a three-game series in April.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 8, ORIOLES 1: Brandon Crawford hit two home runs, Evan Longoria had a slump-breaking solo shot and San Francisco got a solid pitching performance from Jeff Samardzija at Baltimore.

It was the 999th victory for Bruce Bochy with San Francisco, leaving him one short of joining John McGraw as the only managers in Giants history to win at least 1,000.

BRAVES 7, TIGERS 4: Dansby Swanson homered, drove in three runs and scored the tiebreaker on Freddie Freeman’s double in the eighth inning as Atlanta won at home.

Atlanta took 2 of 3 from the Tigers for its first home interleague series win since also winning 2 of 3 against Detroit in 2016. Atlanta was 0-5-3 in its last eight home series against American League teams.

ROCKIES 5, BLUE JAYS 1: Antonio Senzatela pitched six effective innings, Chris Iannetta homered and Colorado won at Denver for its eighth straight victory.

The Rockies swept their weekend set to close a 9-1 homestand, matching their best record in a 10-game run at home. They also went 9-1 from Sept. 1-10, 2009.

