Keith Curcio hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to lift the visiting Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday. The second game was rained out and will be made up during a four-game series that starts Aug. 26.

Tate Matheny hit a solo homer in the second and the Sea Dogs – winning three straight for the first time this season – led 4-0 until Binghamton (30-21) scored five in the sixth.

But Portland tied it on Matheny’s run-scoring single in the seventh before Curcio’s double scored Jake Romanski.

PASS SERIES: Garrett Hall of Scarborough won his second consecutive Pro All Star Series race at Oxford Plains Speedway, taking first place in the Honey Badger Bar & Grill 150. A restart on lap 114 helped Hall gain ground and take the lead with 18 laps remaining.

Nick Sweet of Barre, Vermont, took second place. Ray Christian III of Uncasville, Connecticut, led for 85 laps and finished third. Spencer Morse of Waterford won the 50-lap PASS modified feature race.

OXFORD PLAINS: Curtis Gerry of Waterboro won the Super Late Model race Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway, becoming the first repeat winner this season. Ray Christian III of Connecticut was second and Kelly Moore of Scarborough placed third. Kurt Hewins of Leeds won his third straight Street Stock division main event, Dustin Salley of Mechanic Falls won the Bandits division, Larry Lizotte of Poland took the 20-lap Figure 8 and Brady Childs of Leeds captured the Rookie division.

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix, his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, finishing nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

GIRO D’ITALIA: Richard Carapaz clinched his first Grand Tour victory, and Chad Haga of the United States was fastest on the final stage’s individual time trial at Verona, Italy.

Carapaz keeled over his handlebars with emotion after the 10.5-mile route.

U.S. MEN: Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis was added to the training-camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving Coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group Wednesday night.

Twenty-nine players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition against Jamaica at Washington. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the game and are expected to report later in June.

NEYMAR RESPONSE: Neymar, the star of Brazil and Paris-Saint Germain, responded to a woman’s allegation he raped her in Paris by issuing social media posts meant to show the accuser sent friendly messages following the alleged attack, and police turned up at a training session in Rio de Janeiro to investigate.

EVENT SCHEDULED: A team of G League players will compete in an international tournament in September.

The NBA G League International Challenge will take place Sept. 18-22 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Along with the NBA G League Elite Team from the U.S., the tournament will feature Uruguay’s national team, San Lorenzo of Argentina, Flamengo of Brazil and FC Bayern Munich of Germany.

