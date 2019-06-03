AUGUSTA — A bill to legalize medication-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients received final approval in the Maine House by a single vote on Monday.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, held the vote open for more than 15 minutes to ensure every lawmaker was counted on an assisted suicide bill that has stirred strong emotions on both sides. The final tally was 73-72, sending the bill back to the Senate where it received preliminary approval last week on a vote of 19-16.

If passed by the Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills — who has yet to take a public position on the issue — the bill would make Maine the eighth state to legalize some form of assisted-suicide for terminally ill patients.

The bill, L.D. 1313, would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months of life expectancy to request a prescription for a lethal dose of medication. The individual would have to make the request verbally twice and once in writing as well as have the physical capability to take the medication on his or her own.

Additionally, physicians would need to affirm that the patient is not suffering from depression or any other psychological disorder that could impair the person’s judgment. Physicians would not be obligated to write prescriptions for lethal doses of drugs, but the bill would legally insulate doctors who do by creating an “affirmative defense” against charges of murder or assisting in suicide.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: