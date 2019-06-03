Buxton police on Monday said a 66-year-old woman was raking leaves by the side of Main Street when she was struck by a car and killed Saturday evening.

Police Chief Troy Cline identified the victim as Lynda Shupe of Buxton. Shupe died in her yard before emergency workers arrived, according to police.

“It appears that she was raking her lawn by the side of the roadway when the vehicle struck her,” Cline said in a statement Monday.

Cline said the driver of the 2009 Chevy Malibu that hit Shupe was a 17-year-old boy from Windham. Cline said no further information will be released regarding the boy’s identity or whether charges might be filed against the teenager.

The chief said the investigation is ongoing. Buxton police are investigating with assistance from the Saco Police Department crash reconstructionists.

The crash took place around 5:47 p.m. on Main Street, near its intersection with Salmon Falls Road, Buxton police said.

