Jury selection is getting underway in the trial of a Maine man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy before eluding law enforcement officers for several days.

Related Headlines Lawyers to begin quest for objective jury in trial of suspect in sheriff deputy’s shooting

The selection of a jury in the trial of John Williams began Monday. It’s scheduled for the entire week in Cumberland County Superior Court. The trial was moved from Somerset County because concerns about the ability to find an impartial jury.

Williams is charged with the April 25, 2018, killing of Cpl. Eugene Cole. A massive manhunt ensued, and Williams was captured several days later in Norridgewock.

A judge ruled that a portion of Williams’ confession to police will be allowed as evidence in the trial. The defense wanted it tossed, arguing Williams had been beaten, and was tired and suffering from drug withdrawal.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: