The Marshwood High School community was totally embarrassed by their girls softball coach on Friday in Falmouth.

In probably the worst display of unsportsmanlike conduct ever exhibited in the state of Maine, the “Coach” intentionally walked Falmouth’s only senior, on senior day, in her last at bat of her high school career. And this was in the final inning, with two outs, and Marshwood leading Falmouth BY EIGHT RUNS!

Now, granted, there were runners on first and second, and a home run could have reduced the lead to only five! Should that happen, with two outs, winless Falmouth would have had to string together about seven straight hits to tie! Which would have had to be done whether she walked or not!

Obviously, every spectator who knew anything about softball or baseball could not believe such a blatantly unsportsmanlike move by Marshwood’s coach that would have absolutely no effect on the outcome of the game.

Sympathies go for the good sportsmanship displayed by the Marshwood players, who, along with their home community, must now forever be associated with a totally embarrassing move by their coach which will remain in Maine’s athletic infamy.

Statewide Maine and Marshwood’s athletic community take note–this will be the type of record that should never, ever, be broken.

Charles Ladd

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: