When Donald Trump was elected president, I had some hope that he would rise to the occasion. That hope quickly faded.

Rather than unite us, he has divided us in ways that will be problematic long after he is gone.

Granted he has tried to live up to his many campaign promises – such as addressing immigration, “draining the swamp,” tax reform, strengthening international relationships and cooperation, and reducing the deficit. But with all of these charges and others, he has made matters worse.

Rather than itemize his failures, I instead offer this question: “Has he put our country and our people, our future, and what we’ve tried so hard to become, ahead of his own interests and ego?”

Rarely does a day go by when he doesn’t do something to show how ill-suited he is for the job.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

