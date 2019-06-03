TRACK AND FIELD

Caster Semenya won an interim ruling Monday in her battle against the IAAF when the Swiss supreme court ordered the athletics’ governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations, raising the prospect of her competing at the world championships without having to take hormone-suppressing medication.

The decision temporarily lifts the contentious rules, at least until the IAAF responds with arguments to the supreme court, known as the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to restore them. The IAAF has until June 25 to do that.

Should the IAAF fail to overturn the ruling, the regulations will remain suspended until Semenya’s full appeal is heard by a panel of Swiss federal judges. That could take up to a year or more, meaning the 28-year-old South African might be cleared to run unrestricted in her favored event in remaining Diamond League meetings and the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in September and October.

HIGH SCHOOLS

TENNIS: The Maine Principals’ Association adjusted the schedule for three regional finals this week at Bates College in Lewiston because of graduation-related conflicts.

The Class C South girls’ match between No. 2 Carrabec and No. 5 Waynflete will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Class C South boys’ match between No. 1 Winthrop and No. 3 Waynflete will begin at 8 a.m., and the Class B girls’ match between No. 1 Lincoln Academy and No. 2 Greely is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Josh Heupel, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Oklahoma in 2000, and former North Carolina pass-rushing star Julius Peppers are among 12 players making their first appearance of the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.

Among the other first-time candidates are C.J. Spiller of Clemson, Chris Samuels of Alabama and James Laurinaitis of Ohio State.

SOCCER

CLUB CUP: Qatar will host the next two editions of the Club World Cup, this December and in December 2020.

The seven-team club tournament, which will include European champion Liverpool this year, will be played in December and in December 2020, FIFA decided at a council meeting.

TENNIS

MURRAY RETURNING: Andy Murray, a three-time major champion, plans to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen’s Club tournament in London this month.

Murray hasn’t played on tour since the Australian Open in January. Play at Queen’s Club starts June 17.

– Staff and news reports

