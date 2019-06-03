Raya Anderson, Marshwood softball: The sophomore had a big week in helping the Hawks secure a playoff berth in Class A South. She drove in four runs with a triple and home run in a 10-4 win over Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy, then had a two-run double in an 8-5 win over Kennebunk.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus girls’ track: The sophomore won three events and set two Class A meet records to help Cheverus win the Class A girls’ championship. She won the 100 in 12.31 seconds, the 200 in a Class A record 24.80 and the 400 with a Class A record 55.54.

Tiernan Connor, Kennebunk girls’ lacrosse: A junior, Connor scored four of her five goals in the final 12:25 of regulation as the Rams rallied from a 7-3 deficit and handed Windham its first defeat, 8-7 in overtime.

David Fiorini, South Portland lacrosse: The senior attack scored nine goals with two assists in a 21-8 win at Brunswick. The Red Riots (9-3) also beat Scarborough and Cheverus last week and will be home against Gorham in a Class A South preliminary-round playoff game Tuesday.

Chloe Fisher, Waynflete girls’ tennis: With the match riding on a third-set tiebreaker, the senior capped off a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) victory at No. 2 doubles to lift the Flyers past previously unbeaten and top-seeded Winthrop 3-2 in the Class C South semifinals.

Trejyn Fletcher, Deering baseball: In his final high school game, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior reached base all four times, scored three runs and hit a long homer, also pitching the first six innings to lead Deering to a 6-5 win against Portland.

Aidan Foley, Sacopee Valley boys’ track: The sophomore won the pole vault (11-6), finished third in the 100, fifth in the 200 and anchored the winning 400 relay team to help the Hawks win the Class C boys’ state title.

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy boys’ track: The senior had a spectacular day at the Class A state meet, winning three events and setting a state record in the pole vault when he cleared 16 feet, 9¼ inches. He also won the 110 hurdles (15.15 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.70), and finished fifth in the long jump.

Kaitlyn Thompson, Greely girls’ tennis: A senior, Thompson continued her unbeaten spring in team competition with a 6-3, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles to help the Rangers edge Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in the Class B South semifinals.

